What’s in Tehran art galleries 

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Zeinab Zafari, Sepideh Khalafi, Melika Qorbani, Shadi Torkian, Fruzeh Abdollahi, Alireza Nikukar and several other artists is currently underway at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition titled “The World Is Wearing a Face Mask” will run until July 30 at the gallery, which can be found at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

Multimedia

* Entezami Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Nasrin Rostami, Mina Effati, Reza Dehaqin, Marzieh Beiglari, Raha Judi, Raheleh Kheiri and several other artists.

The exhibit named “Fiction” will be running until July 29 at the gallery that can be found at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* Artworks by Niku Veslari, Iman Safai, Hossein Valamanesh, Amir-Hossein Shahnazi, Mahur Tusi, Mahdieh Pazuki and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 10 at the gallery that can be found at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Painting

* Mehran Yusefzadeh is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit named “Frames, Observer, Fantasy, Dance” will continue until August 3 at the gallery located 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings Marzieh Azizi is currently underway at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Under the Shadow of Poetry” runs until July 29 at the gallery that can be found at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* Farahnaz Davari is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit runs until July 29 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.



Calligraphic painting

* Negar Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Nasrollah Afjei, Bahman Panahi, Saeid Naqqashian, Maryam Qnabarian, Babak Rashvand, Ahmad Ariamanesh and several other artists.

The exhibition will run until August 4 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.



Drawing

* Vaali Gallery is currently showcasing an exhibition of drawings by Mahdieh Sohrabi, Marzieh Khoshtarkib, Mina Bahreini and Fatemeh Afshari.

The exhibition titled “Inanimate” runs until August 11 at the gallery located at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

* Mojtaba Amini is displaying his latest drawings in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “I Will Return” runs until August 12 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.



Photo

* A collection of photos by Setareh Heidari Nuri is currently on display in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “My Beloved” will run until July 29 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

