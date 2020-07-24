Golmohammadi dedicates IPL title to Persepolis fans

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi dedicated their league triumph to the fans.

Persepolis claimed Iran Professional League (IPL) title Friday night for the fourth time in a row after beating Naft Masjed Solyman 2-1 in their away match.

With four matches to spare, the Reds clinched the title with 62 points, 17 points above Sepahan.

“Persepolis players sacrificed themselves to win the title. I want to dedicate the title to all fans and all former players who supported us,” Golmohammadi said.

“We faced the shortage of players due to the injury of our players but these players sacrificed themselves in this match and I am proud of what they did,” he added.

“We were motivated to keep winning the title for the fourth time in a row and made it happen,” the ex-Iran defender said.

Persepolis also set a record in IPL since it was quickest title wins in the history of the competition.

“I am very happy because of setting the new record. Also, I am so happy because it was Persepolis’s first win against Masjed Solyman in the history of the Iran league,” he stated.

The competitions are being held behind the closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak and Golmohammadi says their fans were really missed.

“I wished our fans to attend the title-winning celebration and it’s a pity that they were absent,” Golmohammadi concluded.