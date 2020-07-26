Tehran theater to host people who want to see “Who’s Mr. Schmitt?”

TEHRAN – French writer Sebastien Thiéry’s comedy play “Who’s Mr. Schmitt?” (“Qui est Monsieur Schmitt?”) will be staged at Tehran’s Shano Theater from July 29.

Mohammad-Mehdi Rezaian is the director of the play, which will be performed by a cast composed of Nazanin Khalili, Shayan Qannadzadeh, Hamed Suri, Mehdi Asadi and Ali Homayunifar.

Published in 2009, the play is about Mr. and Mrs. Bélier, who are having dinner in their home when they are interrupted by a phone call. While they have no phone service, the caller insists on speaking with a Mr. Schmitt.

The Béliers find out the interior of their apartment has changed, the frames hanging on the walls have been replaced by others, books and clothes are not theirs. They start thinking maybe they are Mr. and Mrs. Schmitt.

The play achieved great success in Paris and was nominated for the best comedy at the Molière Awards in 2010.

“Who’s Mr. Schmitt?” has been staged by several Iranian directors over the past decade.

Davud Rashid directed the play at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranian Theater Forum in 2011.

In 2015, Nader Naderpur’s troupe performed it at Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center.

In 2019, Iranian director Sohrab Salimi staged the play at the Abbas Javanmard Hall of the Iranian Theater Forum.

Qatreh published a Persian translation of “Who’s Mr. Schmitt?” by Shahla Haeri in 2017.

Thiéry is also an actor and has played roles in various movies directed by Bertrand Tavernier, Gérard Jugnot, Alain Chabat and Jean-Michel Ribes.

He started a career in theater by writing his debut play “Sans ascenseur” when he was 30. The play was staged by director Jean-Michel Ribes at the Théâtre du Rond-Point in 2005.

He is the writer of a dozen plays, which have been performed across the world.

His “Ramses II” penned in 2017 was directed by Stéphane Hillel.

Photo: Siamak Safari and Behnaz Jafari act in a scene from “Who’s Mr. Schmitt?” directed by Davud Rashidi at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranian Theater Forum in 2011. (Cinemapress/Maryam Qasemi)

MMS/YAW

