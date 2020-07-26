Zarif to deliver speech on Instagram

TEHRAN- Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced on Sunday that he will be delivering an online speech on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Zarif said that he will deliver a speech on Monday about the direction of global developments.

“The Faculty of World Studies of University of Tehran, has provided an opportunity for me to present a point of view in this regard in a few sessions and expose it to discussion and critique. Discussions are currently in English for international audiences, and the first session will be held this Monday from 17 to 17:45 [local time],” Zarif said.

The foreign minister also said that the bi-polar world order has come to an end about 30 years ago, and that the transition period has begun. The fierce attempts and competitions to shape the new world order are still going on and the existing trends have been exacerbated in the aftermath of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

According to Zarif, during the transition period of the past 30 years, miscalculations have wreaked great havoc on the world. The American delusion of new world order have led to war and destruction and cost the American people $7 trillion, noted the foreign minister, adding that miscalculations of people like Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi and Slobodan Milosevic have led to the destruction of themselves and their countries.

“I'll be delivering the first of five online talks at the Faculty of World Studies/University of Tehran titled 'World In Transition' this Monday, July 27, at 13:30 GMT. It will be live-streamed on Instagram (iranian_studies_ut). All are welcome to attend,” Zarif tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

SKM/PA