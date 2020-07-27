Tilework artist Mohammad-Ali Elhaminia dies at 86 

TEHRAN – Tilework artist Mohammad-Ali Elhaminia, considered the oldest surviving master who created designs for the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, has died. He was 86.

Elhaminia began learning the art of tilework when he was only 12. He learned the art with great masters such as Gholamhossein Bajestani and Gholamhossein Panahi Tusi.

He was only 14 when he became the student of master Khoshdast, the famous architecture of Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum and Library in Mashhad.

The tileworks in the central library of Astan-e Qods, Balasar Mosque, Allahverdikkhan Dome, the Qods and Jomhuriye Eslami courtyards of the holy shrine feature numerous designs by Elhaminia.

His name has been inscribed on the tiles of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

Photo: Tilework artist Mohammad-Ali Elhaminia in an undated photo.

