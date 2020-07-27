Filmmaker Ali-Mohammad Eqbaldar on Australian Muslim Film Festival jury  

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Ali-Mohammad Eqbaldar has been selected for the jury of the Muslim Film Festival in Australia.

The festival will take place in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane during September.

“Better than Neil Armstrong” by Alireza Qasemi from Iran will also be competing in the festival, the Gilan Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced on Monday.

“Better than Neil Armstrong” scored a big success at the Southport International Short Film Festival in England by winning two major awards from the English event in late June.

The awards for best film and best drama went to the movie.

According to jury member Tony Jordan, the British television writer, the movie received the awards for its originality and high imagination.

The film is about four kids who start their journey to the Moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called “Redland”, but the gates of the place are being guarded by a mischievous snake.

The sci-fi “Better than Neil Armstrong” brought Qasemi the Best Live Action Short Film Director’s Award at the 18th Pune International Film Festival in India during January.

He received the award “For a very touching story that unravels with assured command over the medium in many respects,” the jury said in their statement during the closing ceremony of the festival in Pune.

The short film went on screen at the 13th Trenton Film Festival in the U.S. state of New Jersey in March. It also competed in the Lakeshorts International Short Film Festival in the Canadian city of Toronto in April.

In addition, “Brotherhood”, a co-production between Canada and Tunisia by Canada-based Tunisian director Meryam Joobeur, which received the grand prize in the international competition of the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival in Tehran in November 2019, is another entry to the Muslim Film Festival.

The film is about the tensions within a Tunisian family when their older son, who has been away for several years, returns home with a new Syrian wife who wears a full niqab, igniting his father’s suspicions that his son has been fighting for ISIS.

The Muslim Film Festival will be running for four weekends screening independent films made by Muslims, or telling stories about Muslims anywhere in the world, by anyone Muslim or non-Muslim!

Photo: “Better than Neil Armstrong” by director Alireza Qasemi.

