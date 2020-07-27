AFC President congratulates Persepolis on winning IPL title

TEHRAN - President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al Khalifah has extended his felicitations to Persepolis football club over winning Iran Professional League (IPL).

In a letter sent to Iran Football Federation, the AFC president congratulated the Iranian team for claiming the IPL title for the fourth time in a row.

On Friday, Persepolis defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 and lifted the trophy with four matches to spare.

"On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to congratulate Persepolis and Iran Football Federation for winning the title for fourth successive time,” Sheikh Salman wrote in a congratulatory message.

“It’s a great pleasure and I would like to thank Persepolis FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football.

“My congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical team and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement,” he added.

It was quickest title wins in the history of IPL.

Persepolis are the most decorated football team in the competition, winning the title six times.

The Reds started the 2019-20 IPL under stewardship of Gabriel Calderon but the Argentine left the Iranian giants in January after financial problem with the team’s officials.

Former Persepolis defender Yahya Golmohammadi was named as new head coach for his second stint and led them to win the title.