IIDCYA launches prize to honor top children’s writers, artists

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) announced on Sunday it has established a prize to honor top Iranian writers and artists on various occasions.

“Those people who have played a key role in establishing IIDCYA centers over the 55-year history of the institute are also included,” IIDCYA Public Relations and International Affairs Department director Hamed Rahnama said.

Nominees for the Appreciation Prize are selected by special units, and they are assessed by committees and councils in the secretariat for the medal and a council of IIDCYA assistants, and finally, the IIDCYA Board of Directors selects an honoree.

“There is no limit on how many artists or writers can be honored in a year, and the medal can also be awarded posthumously,” Rahnama said.

Plaques bearing the biographies of honorees will be set up at IIDCYA centers around the country, and the IIDCYA History Museum will showcase a bust of each winner.

Photo: IIDCYA Appreciation Prize.

