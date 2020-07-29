Iranian-Canadian group to publish book on contemporary Iranian female painters 

TEHRAN – BAAT Art, a group consisting of three Iranian and one Canadian publishers, will introduce contemporary Iranian female painters in a book to be published in English next year.

The two-volume book will help pave the way for the participation of female artists in international events.

The first volume will provide special insight into the history of painting in Iran and female artists’ status in the country.

The second volume will be dedicated to the biography of the female painters, acting as a databank to introduce 1200 active and influential female artists in Iran.

The book will provide a great opportunity for female Iranian artists who are active in many national and international events, because some still are surprised on hearing the names of female artists in international arenas, BAAT Art said.

The cultural group believes that the first step to take to introduce these active female artists is to publish a pictorial book of the artists and their works in English to introduce them to the world.

Exhibitions of top selected works in the book will also be set up in different European cities concurrent with the publication of the book.

The book includes the history and origin of painting in Iran in addition to the creative and enduring female artists in Iran, while the top 100 female artists will also be introduced in the book.

Photo: A painting by Nazi Torbatinejad submitted to BAAT Art.

