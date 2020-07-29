Iranian bookstores come into “The Parker Inheritance”

TEHRAN – “The Parker Inheritance”, a book by American children’s book writer Varian Johnson has been published in Persian.

Porteqaal in Tehran is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Hoda Nejadhosseinian.

The book is about Candice who finds a letter in an old attic in Lambert, South Carolina. She isn’t sure she should read it, since it’s addressed to her grandmother, who left the town in shame. But the letter describes a young woman, an injustice that happened decades ago, a mystery enfolding its writer, and the fortune that awaits the person who solves the puzzle.

The story then continues that with the help of Brandon, the quiet boy across the street, she begins to decipher the clues. The challenge will lead them deep into Lambert’s history, full of ugly deeds, forgotten heroes, and one great love; and deeper into their own families, with their own unspoken secrets. Can they find the fortune and fulfill the letter’s promise before the answers slip into the past yet again?

“The Parker Inheritance” was named a 2019 Coretta Scott King Honor Book and a 2018 Boston Globe-Horn Book Award Honor Book among other accolades.

Johnson is the author of nine novels, including his middle-grade caper novel, “The Great Greene Heist”, which has been named to over twenty-five state reading and best-of lists.

Varian was born in Florence, South Carolina, and attended the University of Oklahoma, where he received a BS in Civil Engineering. He later received an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and is honored to now be a member of the faculty.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of American children’s book writer Varian Johnson’s “The Parker Inheritance”.

RM/MMS/YAW