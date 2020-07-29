By harassing passenger plane, U.S. seeks to provoke response: Tehran

TEHRAN — The United States was trying to provoke a reaction from the Islamic Republic by harassing an Iranian passenger plane in order to cause concern for the Iranian people, according to presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi.

“The Americans used all of their policies in the last two years, whether through their sanctions, maximum pressure or propaganda war,” Vaezi told reporters on Wednesday.

“They have tried all ways at different junctures to pressure the Iranian nation,” he added.

He asserted that the U.S. harassment of the Iranian passenger plane was a “cheap” act that was against international principles.

“They will not succeed definitely,” the presidential chief of staff added.

On the evening of July 23, U.S. warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvering close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital Beirut when the incident happened.

Iran said harassing a passenger plane is a violation of the principles of international law.

“The harassment of the Iranian passenger plane by U.S. warplanes constitutes a clear violation of international law as well as aviation standards and regulations,” Iran Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement.

Tehran later announced that it will respond to the harassment at “an appropriate time”.

“The Americans have been trying different types of piracy,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday during a press conference.

“The dangerous action they took against our passenger plane was a terrorist threat which was against all legal and international principles,” he said.

Mousavi said the Foreign Ministry, with the help of Civil Aviation Organization, General Staff of Armed Forces and the Judiciary, will take all measures to make the U.S. regret its actions.

He explained that certain measures have been taken with this regard, including a protest lodged by Iran’s mission in the United Nations.

MH/PA