Drive-in circus underway in Tehran amid pandemic

TEHRAN – The first international drive-in circus opened at Tehran’s Milad Tower on July 16 and will run through August 21.

Artists from Iran, Brazil, Ecuador, Tanzania, Russia, Colombia, and Mexico perform the circus programs.

Due to the lock-downs as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, many recreational programs have been canceled across the country.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,636 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the country, of which 1,604 were hospitalized. So, the total number of patients in the country reached 298,909, Sima Sadat Lari, Ministry of Health’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, during the last 24 hours, 196 patients lost their lives, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country reached 16,343, she said.

She went on to note that fortunately, 259,116 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.