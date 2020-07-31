What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Zahra Amiryeganeh is currently underway at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Alluvium” will run until August 12 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Negar Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Afshin Kusha.

The exhibit named “Medium” will run until August 19 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.

* Ebrahim Akbari Garaz is displaying his latest paintings in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Abstract World” will run until August 5 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Bas-relief/painting

* A collection of paintings and bas-reliefs by Neda Jalili is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Silence of the Earth” will run until August 7 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Drawing

* A group of artists, including Afsaneh Ghafuri, Sara Baqeri, Hossein Vahabi and Farzaneh Akhavan, is currently displaying their latest drawings in an exhibition at Shangarf Gallery.

The exhibition named “Freedom Spot” will be running until August 11 at 2 Sattari Alley, Jolfa St. off Shariati Ave.



Painting/photo/sculpture

* Atashzad Gallery is showcasing paintings, sculptures and photos by Sara Bakhtiari, Nasim Sadeq, Razieh Javadzadeh, Saman Abbaspur, Fereshteh Torabi and several other artists in an exhibition named “Contemporary Man”.

The exhibit runs until August 5 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.



Multimedia

* A group exhibition entitled “Fears, Hopes” is hanging artworks in various media at Ehsan Gallery.

Among the artists are Narges Vazifeh, Asghar Vatandoost, Amin Kermani, Marzieh Soltani and Sara Heidari, and the exhibit will run August 5 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition named “Art in Quarantine” displaying artworks in various media is currently underway at E1 Gallery.

Mohammadreza Vanaki, Akbar Nematirad, Farzaneh Qolizadeh, Taraneh Mosaddeq and Zeinab Fatemi are among the artists that created works for the exhibit, which will run until August 21 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Dozen of artists are displaying their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit named “Combination” will be running until August 5 at the gallery that can be found at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.



Installation

* Homa Gallery is displaying sets of installation by Saba Manuchehri in an exhibition named “Studio Visit”.

The exhibit runs until August 21 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

MMS/YAW