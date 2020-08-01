Nasir al-Molk amongst seven beautiful mosques in world: report

TEHRAN- Daily Art, a Warsaw-based online art magazine, has ranked Iran’s Nasir al-Molk Mosque, commonly known as “The Pink Mosque”, among seven beautiful mosques in the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which was observed on Friday.

“This breathtaking mosque was commissioned in 1876 by the order of the Qajar ruler, Mirz? Hasan Ali (Nasir al-Molk) in the ancient city of Shiraz in Iran. Shiraz has a long and rich artistic tradition, and the Nasir al-Molk mosque stands as one of its stunning examples!” reads a part of the article titled “Eid al-Adha — Seven beautiful mosques around the world”.

“Nasir al-Molk Mosque is also known as the Pink mosque and it stands out for its incredible stained glass windows — a relatively rare occurrence in Islamic architecture. The exterior is covered with an array of colorful painted tiles while the beautiful stained glass forms an enchanting kaleidoscope effect on the interior that is echoed by more colorful tiles and the impressive Persian rugs covering the floor!”

The article also introduces the Great Mosque of Damascus in Syria, the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, and the Great Mosque of Xi’an in China.

Mosque of Ibn Tulun in Cairo, Egypt, the Great Mosque of Kairouan in Tunisia, and the Bibi Khanum Mosque in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, are also on the list.

One of the most photographed mosques in southern Iran, the 19th-century monument is in fact an amalgam of history, architecture, and arts. The name “Pink Mosque” is driven from abundant pink-colored tilework that dominates its courtyard and exteriors facade.

Nasir al-Molk has arrays of delicate mirror work and stuccowork, which are interwoven with arabesque designs and tilework.

Filled with carved pillars and lavishly-created polychrome faience, the prayer hall appears gorgeous when it is lit up through the vast stained-glass windows.

Delicate stuccowork, interwoven with arabesque designs and tilework dominated by the remarkably deep shade of blue, form a peaceful atmosphere for the visitors, in particular when mirrored in the vast yet shallow pool in the courtyard.

Reflection of light through the stained-glass sheets, abundant carved pillars, and lavishly-created polychrome faience are amongst elements that enhance the beauty of the mosque’s prayer hall.

In case one is willing to get shots it is widely recommended to come as early as possible in the morning to picture the prayer hall when it is lit up through the colorful glass frames.

The mosque is named after the Qajar-era merchant Mirza Hasan Ali (Nasir al-Molk) who ordered its construction in close collaboration with designer Mohammad Hasan-e Memar and architect Mohammadreza Kashisaz Shirazi.

Under foreigners’ eye

Here is a select of comments that visitors to the mosque have posted to TripAdvisor, one of the most popular travel websites in the world:

“A place to see in the morning”

It is a very nice mosque with wonderfully colored windows. Even in the afternoon, it's beautiful. But you should come in the morning when the sunlight shines through the windows. (Julia S. from Switzerland, visited October 2016)

“Rainbow”

A pleasant trip around this location the rainbow of lights formed with reflections of sunlight through windows and an interesting museum room. (Ray C. from England, visited October 2016)

“A beautiful mosque”

The main thing about this mosque - as others have said - is the stained glass windows that cast beautiful colors on the rugs in the mosque. That is both a positive and a negative. Negative because people (largely young people) come in droves to pose for cameras and take selfies. You get shooed out of the place when prayers start so do watch the clock as you plan your visit. Definitely something to see in Shiraz. (Tracy K. from the U.S., visited October 2016)

“Stunning stained glass windows”

Go early to see beautiful patterns made by the stained glass windows on the carpet. The light changes with the position of the sun and creates different effects. (Crescentra from Singapore, visited October 2016)

ABU/MG