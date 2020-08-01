Iranian music has great potential for growth in Afghanistan, envoy 

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian says that Iranian music has a great potential to be represented in Afghanistan.

He made the remarks in his recent meeting with the Rudaki Foundation Managing Director Mehdi Afzali, the foundation announced in a press release published on Friday.

“Iranian music has a good potential to be represented in Afghanistan, while the country can also host performances by top Iranian musicians. And, as observed previously, Iranian musicians have been warmly received by art aficionados and elites of the country,” he said.

Aminian pointed to the high position of Persian literature and poetry in Afghanistan and emphasized the need to reinforce cultural exchanges with country.

Afzali also talked about the great potential of the Rudaki Foundation in the music field, and said that the largest responsibility of the foundation is to promote Persian language and literature.

He added that the foundation is ready to team up with groups from Afghanistan to organize mutual cultural events.

He also said that Iranian musicians enjoy a good reputation in Afghanistan and can hold joint performances in the country.

Afzali said that the foundation is determined to increase its relations with the Persian-speaking countries by holding more joint cultural activities.

Photo: File photo.

