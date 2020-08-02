Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari holds exceptional potential to become tourism hub: Austrian ambassador

TEHRAN – Vienna’s ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz has said that natural sights in Iran’s southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari hold the potential to turn the province into a tourism hub for foreign travelers.

“The pristine and unique nature of this province has a special potential to attract foreign tourists.”

He made the remarks on Saturday during his two-day visit to Kuhrang and Saman counties of the province, IRNA reported.

He also noted that the efforts for the sustainable development of the province are noticeable.

Last October, Scholz said that he believes U.S. sanctions against Iran will be no obstacle in the path of Austrian tourists to travel to the Islamic Republic.

“Austrian arrivals in Iran are not affected by the sanctions and threats,” the envoy told ISNA.

In an interview with the Tehran Times last September, the ambassador remained commonalities and the history of relations between the two nations, saying “Austria and Iran have a long history in common. It’s an incredible special profile that distinguishes us from many other countries. We have 700 years of documented contacts, 500 years of partnership, and about 60 years of full diplomatic relations.”

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various traditions and rituals related to tribal lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

