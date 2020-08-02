New season of exploration begins in Persepolis

TEHRAN – A new round of exploration on ancient water ducts in the UNESCO-registered site of Persepolis, southern Fars province, has been recently commenced.

The importance of completing exploration studies on these water ducts is felt more than ever, especially due to the heavy rains and floods in recent years in the region, CHTN quoted the director of the site Hamid Fadai as saying on Sunday.

The fourth season of exploration, like the previous seasons, aims at protecting and preserving the historical site as well as disposing of surface water, the official added.

The royal city of Persepolis ranks among the archaeological sites which have no equivalent, considering its unique architecture, urban planning, construction technology, and art.

The official also noted that the ancient water ducts of the UNESCO-tagged site are considered as unique and flawless engineering of its time.

Persepolis, also known as Takht-e Jamshid, whose magnificent ruins rest at the foot of Kuh-e Rahmat (Mountain of Mercy), was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. It is situated 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Shiraz in Fars Province.

The city was burnt by Alexander the Great in 330 BC apparently as a revenge to the Persians because it seems the Persian King Xerxes had burnt the Greek City of Athens around 150 years earlier.

The city’s immense terrace was begun about 518 BC by Darius the Great, the Achaemenid Empire’s king. On this terrace, successive kings erected a series of architecturally stunning palatial buildings, among them the massive Apadana palace and the Throne Hall (“Hundred-Column Hall”).

This 13-ha ensemble of majestic approaches, monumental stairways, throne rooms (Apadana), reception rooms, and dependencies is classified among the world’s greatest archaeological sites.

Persepolis was the seat of the government of the Achaemenid Empire, though it was designed primarily to be a showplace and spectacular center for the receptions and festivals of the kings and their empire.

ABU/MG

