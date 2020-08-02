RIPI inks co-op MOU with local university

TEHRAN - Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kharazmi University for expansion of cooperation in various areas, Shana reported.

According to the RIPI office of public relations, the MOU was signed by the RIPI Head Jafar Tofiqi and Kharazmi University Chancellor Azizollah Habibi.

As reported, cooperation in indigenizing and transfer of new technologies, as well as defining, and implementing joint industrial and research projects required by the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries are among the most important goals of this five-year memorandum.

Utilization of educational and research facilities available in laboratories and research centers of the two sides, cooperation in holding training workshops, and implementation of new interdisciplinary courses are other provisions of the signed MOU.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Tofiqi underlined some of the major goals of his institution and said: “Research Institute of Petroleum Industry is an industrial complex that always conducts applied and industrial research, so it has reached many technological achievements and this is what differentiates it from other research institutes in the country.”

“The institute's focus is on the market and industry, and to play this role, on the one hand, it is associated with the downstream sectors and knowledge centers such as universities and research institutions, and on the other hand, with the upstream sectors,” he added.

Habibi for his part said: “One of the good policies of the country’s higher education is to use the existing capacities of other industries and fields, according to which the oil industry should be able to easily collaborate with universities.”

The official also pointed out the importance of bilateral cooperation between the two sides and said: "This cooperation can be considered as a new process for expanding the joint activities of the university with the research institute and we can also start a new phase of cooperation in the field of human resources."

Photo: Iranian Kharazmi University Chancellor Azizollah Habibi (L) and Head of Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) Jafar Tofiqi exchange signed MOU documents on Saturday in Tehran.