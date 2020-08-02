30% of schools built by benefactors

TEHRAN – Some 30 percent of the country’s schools have been constructed by school-building benefactors, Mehrollah Rakhshanimehr, director of the organization for renovation and development of schools, has stated.

There are 450 school-building charities in Iran, he further said, IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

In line with the education reform plan, people who have a popular reputation are being invited as ambassadors to attract public participation for school construction, he noted.

It has always been thought that only a certain number of people who can afford to build a school, but all the people can participate even by buying a brick under this scheme, he added.

He further explained that a system is set up in which under-construction projects are introduced and users can select each project and pay as much as they can to build the school.

But school construction in Iran does not end with the construction of ordinary schools, the construction of special schools, sports, and recreation halls for exceptional students and equipping of various parts of the school are other measures that fall within the scope of school-building charities, he emphasized.

Donors have built more than 320 exceptional student schools so far and have contributed more than 1.4 trillion rials (nearly $33 million) in this regard, Seyed Javad Hosseini, head of Special Education Organization, said.

The latest action to be taken with the help of charities is to address the 83,000 items that exceptional students need, he said.

FB/MG