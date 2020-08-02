Relics dating back to Parthian, Samanid eras recovered

TEHRAN – Iranian police have confiscated ancient relics from five smugglers and illegal antique dealers in Zanjan, west-central Iran.

The objects, according to cultural heritage experts, date back to various historical times including 1ST millennium BC, the ears of Parthian Empire (247 BC–224 CE), Samanid Empire (819 to 999) and the early Islamic epoch, a senior police official Rahim Jahanbakhsh, said on Sunday.

An animal-shaped Rayton pottery, glass vases, and gold brooches were amongst objects discovered form their hideouts, Jahanbakhsh added.

