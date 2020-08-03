TEDPIX gains 49,870 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 49,870 points to 2.011 million on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 13.584 billion securities worth 235.579 trillion rials (about $5.609 billion) were traded on Monday.

The first market’s index rose 28,764 points and the second market’s index gained 132,138 points.

Iranian stock market, which has been experiencing some unprecedented growth in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), and also during the present year, registered a new record high on Sunday.

TEDPIX surpassed two million points during the Sunday trades and through gaining 45,672 points it stood at 2.007 million, notching up another outstanding record in the current year.

The index had hit the record high of 1.5 million points on June 30, and now we see that it has climbed half a million points in just one month to hit the record high of two million.

It’s a while that the capital market in Iran is unbelievably flourishing; we have been witnessing new record highs continuously posted by the TSE since the year start, and climbing to the peak of one million points, something almost unbelievable just some time ago, came true in early May.

Last week, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand announced that the value of trades in Iran’s stock market has risen 625 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

The minister also said that the value of four-month trades at this market has increased 145 percent since the beginning of the current year.

The official went on to say, “We try to save the liquidity attracted by the capital market and lead it toward production and development.”

As announced by the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the amount of liquidity absorbed by Iran’s capital market reached 500 trillion rials (about $12 billion) during the first quarter of the current year (March 20-June 20).

Hasan Qalibaf-Asl said, “It is while the total amount of liquidity entered into this market stood at 300 trillion rials (about $7.14 billion) during the past year.”

