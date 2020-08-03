Austrian envoy calls U.S. sanctions on Iran ‘unfair’

TEHRAN — Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz has termed U.S. sanctions on Iran as “unfair”, saying 250 Austrian firms are ready to establish economic relations with Iran.

In remarks in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, Scholz said his trip to the province is meant to expand bilateral ties, Mehr reported.

Hinting at the U.S. maximum pressure and the imposed monetary and trade restrictions against Iran, the envoy said his country intends to set a proper ground for the expansion of cooperation between Iranian and Austrian firms despite the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. sanctions.

He added that Austrian delegations are planning to make trips to Iran.

“Austrian firms are really interested in establishing ties with Iran among which are 250 firms who have held some related discussions at the place of Austrian Economic Chamber,” he said.

Ambassador Scholz also said, “The trade department of the Austrian embassy will be in contact with the Iranian side to prepare the framework for closer mutual ties and implementation of the bilateral agreements and MOUs.”

Back in December 2019, Scholz said that Austria sought to preserve the nuclear deal.

“The Austrian government is interested in preserving the JCPOA and we believe that Europeans must fulfill their promises and uphold Iran’s economic benefits,” he said.

Ambassador Scholz noted that Austria, as a member of the European Union, is making efforts to save the JCPOA.

Austria and Geneva hosted the nuclear talks between Iran, the 5+1 group, and the European Union, which led to the conclusion of the JCPOA in July 2015.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump quit the nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

Under the JCPOA, Iran promised to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for the termination of economic and financial sanctions.

MH/PA