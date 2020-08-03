Academic co-op key element of Iran-China strategic partnership

TEHRAN – The most important element of the science and technology section of the Tehran-Beijing 25-year strategic partnership is the enhanced academic cooperation between universities of the two countries, deputy science minister Hossein Salar Amoli has said.

The development of Persian language chairs in Chinese universities, the cooperation of science and technology parks, and the granting of mutual scholarships between the two countries, he said, IRNA reported on Monday.

Cooperation of Chinese knowledge-based companies in Iranian knowledge-based companies and transfer of knowledge and technology by the private sector are other parts of the science and technology section, he noted.

He went on to say that the science and technology section of the document was prepared and announced in cooperation with the Ministry of Science, Ministry of Health, the Vice Presidency of Science and Technology.

Regarding the expansion of Persian language chairs, he pointed out that in the science and technology section, quantity has not been mentioned, and only general elements were elaborated.

Highlighting that Iran’s academic knowledge is powerful, he said that many Iranian talented professors conducted researches and articles which are published in international journals. Therefore, almost every country tends to expand scientific and technological relations with Iran.

Iran and China are negotiating over a long-term cooperation agreement that is yet to be finalized. The cabinet of President Hassan Rouhani approved the draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan on June 21 and tasked Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with negotiating with China over the plan in order to finalize it.

FB/MG