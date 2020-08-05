“Returning” wins big at Sarv Theater Awards

TEHRAN – “Returning” was the big winner at the 1st edition of the Sarv Theater Awards as it garnered honors in several categories including best play.

The Association of Revolution and Sacred Defense Theater and the Revayat Cultural Foundation have established the awards to honor theatrical works on revolution and resistance and stage artists working on these subjects.

Director Hossein Mosafer Astaneh staged the play that previously had been staged in February and July in Tehran. Javad Nuri is the producer of the play.

It is about a businessman who launches a large shopping center project in Khorramshahr, the Iranian city that was almost totally destroyed during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. In the aftermath of the war, people in the city need homes and jobs rather than a shopping center.

The awards ceremony, which was organized in the courtyard of Tehran’s Sarv Theater on Tuesday evening, was attended by a number of top cultural officials and stage artists.

A jury composed of actor and director Qotbeddin Sadeqi, director Mehrdad Rayani-Makhsus and actor and director Hossein Pakdel judged the productions of the year to select the winners.

Mosafer Astaneh, who also won the award for best director, expressed his thanks to his troupe and said, “All members of my troupe did their best. Otherwise, we never could have presented the play on stage as well as it was.”

“We had no minor roles; everybody played a key role in this production and I dedicate this honor to all the artists accompanying me on and behind the stage,” he noted.

The play also brought Majid Rahmati the award for best actor and Shirin Bina an honorable mention in the best actress section.

In addition, playwright Kheirollah Taqiani received an honorable mention in the best script category, while the award for best script went to “Blood Garden” written by Mohammad Neqai.

Elaheh Shahparast was named best actress for her role in “The Vein” directed by Ayyub Aqakhani. Mohammad Maleki won the award for best composer for his collaboration in this production and Armin Vaseqi received an honorable mention in this category.

The award for best set designer was presented to Saeid Aqai for his collaboration in “Dayik”. Mona Qanbari won an honorable mention in this section.



Photo: Hossein Mosafer Astaneh accepts the award for best director at the 1st Sarv Theater Awards at Tehran’s Sarv Theater on August 4, 2020. (Mehr/Mehran Riazi)

MMS/YAW

