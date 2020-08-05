Ghadir naqqali festival announced winners

TEHRAN – Winners of the fourth edition of the Ghadir Naqqali and Pardekhani Festival were honored during a ceremony at the courtyard of Namayesh Radio in Tehran.

The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization and IRIB’s Namayesh Radio organize the festival to honor best performers of naqqali – a dramatic style of storytelling dedicated to stories from Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and other epic Persian stories. A morshed or naqqal is someone who performs a naqqali.

Pardehkhani literally means curtain-reading is a subcategory of naqqali, in which the performers tell their stories based on illustrations drawn on a curtain.

The festival was also established to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as successor to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

In the Adult Section, Mohammad-Rafi Sheikhi was selected best naqqal. Second prize was shared by Hamid Ebrahimi and Seyyed Mehrdad Kavusi.

Ali Azimi and Hassan Basiri also shared third prize in this category.

In the Radio Naqqali Performance Section, Masumeh Lashani won the top prize for female performer. Negar Behresi was selected as runner-up, and Leila Sadat Musavi and Fahmideh Barutchi shared third prize.

Seyyed Morteza Al-e Ahmad, Abbas Daruki and Seyyed Morteza Nazemi shared the top prize for male performer in this section.

Hadi Hassanabadi and Javad Khorram took second and third places.

In the Young Adult Performers Section, Atena Bayat, Mohammad Mirzapur and Mohammadreza Mohammadi were honored.

Mohaddeseh Salehi, Tamara Yekta, Andia Heidari, Sarina Heidari, Mahya Mohammadjafari, Parnian Sadat Nadimi and Parian Sadat Nadimi were the winners in the Children’s Naqqali Section.



“Storytelling is one of the ancient arts, and mothers were the early storytellers and trainers of culture guardians,” jury member Mohammad-Hossein Nasserbakht said during the awards ceremony.

“I hope this festival can help preserve and restore the traditional arts for future generations,” he added.

Naqqali is also one of the oldest forms of dramatic performance in Iran that has long played an important role in society from the courts to the villages. It was inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2011.

Photo: Morshed Mirza Ali (c), as the director of the Ghadir Naqqali and Pardekhani Festival, and an organizer honor child performers during the closing ceremony of the event in the courtyard of Namayesh Radio in Tehran on August 4, 2020. (Mehr/Mohammad Khodabakhsh)

MMS/YAW