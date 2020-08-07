Iranian wushu athlete Hashemi handed four-year doping ban

TEHRAN – Iranian wushu practitioner Maryam Hashemi Foroud has been banned for four years.

Hashemi has received a four-year ban after testing positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone.

A sanction of four years ineligibility is imposed on the athlete, starting on 21 October 2019 (the date of the sample collection) and concluding (but not inclusive of) on 21 October 2023.

She is disqualified from the 15th World Wushu Championships in Shanghai, China and the results at the competition forfeited as per Art.9.1of IWUF Anti-Doping Rules 2015.

Hashemi had won a gold medal in the World Wushu Championships in the 75kg weight category.

Men’s Sanda athletes Hamidreza Gholipour and Moein Taghavi had been previously handed four years doping ban.