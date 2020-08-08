Azerbaijan seeking Iranian labor, social welfare expertise

TEHRAN – Azerbaijan’s labor minister Sahel Babayev has expressed his country’s willingness to benefit from Iran’s experience in the fields of labor and social welfare.

During an online meeting with Iranian labor minister Mohammad Shariatmadari on Thursday, the Azeri official called for the implementation of a previously signed memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

The Iranian minister, for his part, underlined the need for exchanging experiences in the fields of labor and social welfare between the two neighbors.

On the sidelines of the 108th Session of the International Labor Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, in June 2019, Shariatmadari met with Babayev, stressing further cooperation between the two ministries.

In the meeting, Babayev called for cementing ties with Iranian labor unions, while Shariatmadari emphasized the need for developing a joint action plan and signing a memorandum of understanding on exchanging workforce between the two countries.

The officials also put the emphasis on cooperation in the fields of social security, economy, and pension funds.

EF/MG