Afghanistan transits 15,000 tons of goods through Iran’s Dogharoon border

TEHRAN – Afghanistan has transited over 15,000 tons of commodities through Dogharoon border with Iran in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21.

The mentioned commodities have been sent to their destination markets through Iran’s southern ports or Western land borders, IRNA quoted Hamid Mohammadifaz, an official with the Iranian Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), as saying on Friday.

“These goods were imported by 610 trucks, of which 34 truckloads were transited to Turkey from the western borders and the rest went to the southern ports of the country,” the official said.

"While last year only 11 trucks transited cargoes from Dogharoon border crossing to the southeastern Chabahar port, this year, 256 trucks have transited Afghanistan’s goods through this route," he noted.

Dogharoon is one of Iran’s top border customs in terms of employing modern management technologies, electronic infrastructures, and computerization which is located on the Iran-Afghanistan border in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province.

Trade through the border, which was closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, was officially resumed in June.

Transit cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan has witnessed considerable growth in recent years despite the restrictions caused by the U.S. sanctions and also the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Afghanistan’s private sector signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to transit goods via Iran’s southeastern Chabahar Port.

EF/MG