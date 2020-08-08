Iran-Austria Music Event pays tribute to world medical staff

TEHRAN – A music festival named the “Iran-Austria Music Event” was held at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center on Friday to pay tribute to the medical staff around the world.

Speaking at the ceremony, the director of the event, Hessam Sakhtianchi, said that the event aimed to give hope to the musicians while it also intended to pay tribute to healthcare staff.

“I am happy that I could manage to bring together a number of professional Iranian and international musicians to watch during these hard days of battle with COVID-19,” he said.

Stefan Scholz, the Austrian ambassador to Tehran, also attending the ceremony, said that such good relations between Iran and Austria are hardly seen between other countries.

He also expressed thanks to all doctors and nurses in Iran and across the world, and said that the healthcare staff have so far saved the lives of many and some have unfortunately died and that the performance is done in their memories.

Next, the organizer of the event, the Iranisch-Österreichische Handelskammer (Iranian-Austrian Chamber of Commerce) thanked Niavaran Cultural Center director Ebadreza Eslami for his support.

The band featured Iranian musicians Ali Zarrabi on trumpet, Makan Khoynejad on cello, Sorush Omumi on drums, Basir Akbari on guitar and two international saxophonists, all of whom performed under the baton of conductor Forugh Fazli.

Photo: Iranian-Austrian musicians perform in Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center in honor of the world medical staff.

