Iranian researchers extract antibiotics from marine sediments

TEHRAN – The results of a study by Iranian researchers showed that marine sediments contain antibiotic compounds that can be used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Due to antimicrobial resistance occurring in some bacteria and fungi, especially bacteria that cause nosocomial infections, the treatment process using common antibiotics is difficult, so it is necessary to produce new antibiotics to treat these diseases.

According to ISNA, Seyedeh Zahra Mirsonbol and Khousro Issazadeh, along with their colleagues at the Islamic Azad University, Lahijan Branch, participated in this study.

The results of the study showed that Streptomyces derived from marine sediments have strong antimicrobial activity against pathogenic bacteria and the greatest effect on Staphylococcus aureus.

The ocean is a natural habitat for antibiotic-producing bacteria, and marine aquaculture introduces antibiotics into the ocean to treat infections and improve aquaculture production. Studies have shown that the ocean is an important reservoir of antibiotic resistance genes.

