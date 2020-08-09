Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes western Iran

TEHRAN – An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted the western province of Kermanshah on Sunday.

The earthquake struck at 01:46 p.m. local time at a depth of 8 kilometers near the city of Gilan-e Gharb, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.

The cities of Sarpol-e Zahab, Qasr-e Shirin, Kermanshah, and the Oramanat region also affected by the quake.

There is so far no report of injuries or severe damages.

On November 12, 2017, a destructive earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale hit Sarpol-e Zahab in the western province of Kermanshah. Some 90,000 houses were partly or completely damaged by the tremor. Sadly, the quake took over 660 lives and left more than 10,000 injured.

A year later on November 25, 2018, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred, but 771 people suffered superficial injuries. As a result, 600 residential units in the province were destroyed and 3,500 units needed to be repaired.

Since the occurrence of the 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 2017, Kermanshah province has been shaken more than 6,000 times.

