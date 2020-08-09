Developing Sistan-Baluchestan industrial parks atop agenda: ISIPO head

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) said in a meeting with the governor of the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, that developing the newly established industrial parks in this province are the ISIPO’s top priority for the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

In the meeting which was also attended by the heads of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, and Industrial Parks Department, Mohsen Salehinia noted that ISIPO has doubled the facilities allocated for the expansion of industrial parks in Sistan-Baluchestan.

According to Sistan-Baluchestan Governor Ali-Ahmad Mouhebati, following the government’s major policies for the development of Sistan-Baluchestan province and the attraction of investors to this province, the development of industrial parks, especially specialized zones by the private sector has become a top priority by the related organizations and government bodies.

“These industrial parks and zones play an important role in economic growth and creating employment and achieving the development prospects of the province,” Mouhebati said.

The official expressed appreciation for the ISIPO efforts for the expansion of Sistan-Baluchestan industrial parks and explained some of the problems of the province’s industrial parks like providing electricity infrastructure.

Sistan-Baluchestan province, after Kerman, is the second-largest province of the 31 provinces of Iran. It is in the southeast of the country, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Iran’s only oceanic port, Chabahar, is based in this province.

EF/MA