Iran mocks U.S. claims about countering WMDs

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Sunday mocked the United States for its claims of countering weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), saying the U.S. has atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on its record.

In a tweet, Mousavi said that the world still remembers attacks on the two Japanese cities.

The United States launched the first atomic bomb in a devastating attack on the city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Thousands of people were killed underneath a deadly mushroom cloud.

Three days later on August 9, a second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, killing thousands more and pushing Japan to surrender during World War Two. It was the last nuclear bomb used in armed conflict.

In a tweet on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that several books can and should be written about the crimes of the armies of the arrogant powers.

“In August 1945, the United States instantly killed 100,000 people with an atomic bomb in the city of Hiroshima!” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “This is the nature of an arrogant, irreligious, atheistic, and immoral army,” adding, “If one wants to talk about the crimes of the armies of the arrogant powers, several books can and should be written.”

