“The Cambridge Introduction to Chekhov” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – American literary historian and writer James N. Loehlin’s book “The Cambridge Introduction to Chekhov” has been published in Persian by the Elmi-Farhangi, a major publishing house in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Saeid Dorudi.

Chekhov is widely acknowledged as one of the most influential literary figures of modern times. Russia’s preeminent playwright, he played a significant role in revolutionizing the modern theater.

His impact on prose fiction writing is incalculable. He helped define the modern short story. Beginning with an engaging account of Chekhov’s life and cultural context in nineteenth-century Russia, this book introduces the reader to this fascinating and complex personality.



Unlike much criticism of Chekhov, it includes a detailed discussion of both his fiction and his plays. The introduction traces his concise, impressionistic prose style from early comic sketches to mature works such as “Ward No. 6” and “In the Ravine”.

Examining Chekhov’s development as a dramatist, the book considers his one-act vaudevilles and early works, while providing a detailed, act-by-act analysis of the masterpieces on which his reputation rests: “The Seagull”, “Uncle Vanya”, “Three Sisters” and “The Cherry Orchard”.

Loehlin is an associate professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin, in the U.S. He is the author of “Henry V” in the “Manchester Shakespeare in Performance” series and editor of “Romeo and Juliet” in the “Cambridge Shakespeare in Production” series.

He has directed eighteen of Shakespeare’s plays, including both parts of “Henry IV”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of American writer James N. Loehlin’s book “The Cambridge Introduction to Chekhov”.

