Car manufacturing rises over 20% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- Car manufacturing in Iran rose 20.3 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to an official with Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.

Soheil Memarbashi, the director-general of transportation industries department of the ministry, announced that Iranian carmakers have manufactured 323,663 vehicles during the four-month period of this year, while the figure was 268,966 in the same time span of the previous year, IRNA reported.

The official also said that the manufacturing of passenger cars during the first four months of this year has increased 19.4 percent to 296,328 vehicles from 248,184 cars manufactured in the first four months of the past year.

He further said 106,018 cars have been manufactured in the fourth month of this year, indicating 52.8 percent growth from 69,402 cars manufactured in the same month of the previous year.

As previously reported, the carmakers have manufactured 203,146 vehicles during the first quarter of the current year (March 20-June 20).

Of the mentioned figure, 96,490 vehicles were manufactured by Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), 79,520 by SAIPA Group, and 27,136 by Pars Khodro.

Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 863,263 vehicles during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

During the previous year, IKCO manufactured 393,812 vehicles, of which 35,953 were produced in the last month Esfand (February 20-March 19).

Production by SAIPA stood at 363,379, of which 23,696 vehicles were manufactured during the last month.

Pars Khodro manufactured 106,072 cars during the past year. Production in Esfand reached 9,300 vehicles.

Iran has been following a program for supporting domestic manufacturing of auto parts since due to the U.S. sanctions the country’s automakers have been facing some problems in supplying their needed parts and equipment.

