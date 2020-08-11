Electricity consumption in Iran soars once again

TEHRAN – Iran’s daily electricity consumption once again exceeded the 57,000 megawatts (MW) red line on Monday evening to settle at 57,2019 MW, IRNA reported.

According to the data released by the Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC), electricity consumption at 20:58 local time increased by 1,094 MW compared to the previous night, while registering a 5,277 MW increased year-on-year.

Electricity consumption in the industrial sector at the mentioned date and time reached 4,705 MW, while the previous night the figure stood at 4,687 MW at the said time.

Last week, electricity consumption in Iran which had exceeded 58,000 MW (58 GW) in late July to register the highest power consumption recorded in the history of the country’s electricity industry, retreated from the peak high to settle below 57,000 as the weather started to get cooler.

Based on the data released by Iran's Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company, known as TAVANIR, the recorded figure was 333 MW more than the last year’s peak consumption.

With the beginning of the hot season in Iran, the electricity consumption increased unprecedentedly so that several new records were registered for the power consumption since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

In the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

In this regard, the Energy Ministry has been following new strategies in recent years to manage the consumption and lessen the electricity losses in the national grid.

In late July, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that his ministry was considering new incentive packages for low-consuming households and industrial electricity subscribers.

“Last year, nearly 10.6 trillion rials (about $25.2 million) was paid to low-consuming households and industrial subscribers, and this year too, new incentive packages have been considered for awarding such consumers,” Ardakanian said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

EF/MA