“Villa Dwellers” opens Iranian Film Festival in Tokyo

TEHRAN – The Japanese capital of Tokyo is hosting the 3rd Iranian Film Festival, which opened on Monday at the Akasaka Civic Hall in Minato City with screening Monir Qeidi’s debut feature film “Villa Dwellers” on the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war.

The film tells the story of some of the families of the Iranian soldiers that stayed at residential villas near the frontline waiting to see their loved ones. Aziz and her grandchildren go the complex to get a chance to visit her son, Davud. After her arrival, new adventures begin.

“Iran and Japan have had an over 1300-year-long historical and cultural relationship,” Iranian cultural attaché Hossein Divsalar said before the screening the film.

“The cinema is one the main fields the two countries have collaborated in over the past few years, and it can help the people of the countries improve their understanding of each other,” he added.

In his brief speech, Yoshihiko Yatabe, a programming director of the Tokyo International Film Festival, also expressed his thanks to the Iranian organizers of the event and praised Iranian filmmakers for their stories and skills.

He also described Iranian filmmakers as frequent visitors to the Tokyo International Film Festival.

A lineup seven movies, including “18 Percent”, a documentary by Mohammadreza Rezaian, is scheduled to be showcased during the festival, which is being organized by the Iranian Culture Center in Tokyo and Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran.

The Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan and UNIJAPAN, a non-profit organization that organizes the Tokyo International Film Festival and promotes Japanese films abroad, are contributing to the event.

The documentary is about Ali Jalali, an Iranian soldier who is wounded in an Iraqi chemical attack. Jalali is sent to Japan to receive treatments for his wounds.

The lineup also includes Roqieh Tavakkoli’s debut film “Motherhood”, Reza Mirkarimi’s acclaimed drama “So Close, So Far”, Mohammad Hamzei’s “Azar”, Kamal Tabrizi’s drama “The Sweet Taste of Imagination” and Maziar Miri’s “The Painting Pool”.

The Iranian Culture Center has called on Japanese Persian learners in Tokyo to attend the festival, which is open to the general public.

Photo: Monir Qeidi’s debut feature film “Villa Dwellers” opened the 3rd Iranian Film Festival in Tokyo on August 10, 2020.

MMS/YAW



