IRIB World Service to air “Mokhtarnameh” for Bosnians 

TEHRAN – The World Service of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) plans to air the TV series “Mokhtarnameh” for Bosnians during the lunar months of Muharram and Safar.

The 40-episode series directed by Davud Mirbaqeri is about an uprising organized by Mokhtar Saqafi after the events of Ashura, the 10th of Muharram in 680 CE, to take revenge against the killers of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

The Persian-language series will be broadcast with Bosnian subtitles from August 24, IRIB World Service announced on Tuesday.

IRIB’s Channel 1 aired the serial, which was made over a period of eight years, during June and July 2011.

Shortly thereafter, a group of voice actors dubbed the series for Azerbaijani viewers of the Iranian international TV network, Sahar.

It was also broadcast on Star TV, Turkey’s first private TV channel.

Photo: Mahchehreh Khalili acts in a scene from the TV series “Mokhtarnameh”.

