TEDPIX falls 24,292 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 24,292 points to 1.975 million on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 10.32 billion securities worth 176.371 trillion rials (about $4.199 billion) were traded at the TSE during the Wednesday trades.

The first market’s index fell 12,450 points and the second market’s index dropped 70,638 points.

TEDPIX has increased six percent during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index stood at 2.034 million points at the end of the previous week.

The indices of Bank Mellat, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Iran Khodro Investment Development Company, Ghadir Investment Company, and Bank Saderat were the major contributors to the index’s rise in the past week.

On August 2, TEDPIX surpassed two million points during the daily trades and through gaining 45,672 points it stood at 2.007 million, notching up another outstanding record in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

The index had hit the record high of 1.5 million points on June 30, and then it climbed half a million points in just one month to hit the record high of two million.

