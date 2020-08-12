Iran hosts AFC Media online workshop

TEHRAN – The "Media Rules and Responsibilities Workshop" with the cooperation of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), successfully took place in an online format on 11 August.

The virtual workshop, which held for the appreciation of professional journalists and the work that they do, took place for the second time in the Central Zone following the last year workshop held in Tehran and attended by more than 100 media representatives.

The joint workshop organized by the FFIRI and the AFC, received support from the media in IR Iran, despite being held virtually due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The webinar started with a speech by Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the secretary general of the Iranian football federation.

Then, Colin Gibson, the AFC Director of Media and Communications, as the principal lecturer and presenter of the webinar, conducted the online workshop, which covered topics such as digital journalism, the concepts of sports journalism, journalism in the coronavirus era, the AFC media chart, etc.

The virtual workshop concluded with a Q&A part conducted by highly respected AFC Director of Media and Communications, Colin Gibson.

Meanwhile, Mehrdad Masoudi, Senior Media & Communications Expert of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, also spoke in a part of the webinar and emphasized the importance of media transparency while mentioning essential points in this regard.

The webinar was attended by more than 180 media representatives and proves the Iranian media's interest in participating in such professional courses.