All you need to know about G-plus brand and products

Choosing and buying the right home appliances

When you’re on the hunt for a new home appliance, it’s not a bad idea to compare several models from different brands to make sure you’re getting exactly what you want at a price in your budget.

As you may know, the price of foreign currencies have increased sharply in our country. As a result, price of commodities have also risen. When purchasing new appliances, reliability should be at the forefront of your mind. Since they can be such a big investment, you want to be sure they’re going to last you a long time.

If you are planning to buy home appliances, then you know how difficult it is to choose a good brand. You must research in the markets to select the appliances you need. So let’s tackle the big question!

Which home appliances brands and products are the top rated for their quality, their performance, and their overall user reviews?

Or you may ask, which brands ensure you’re purchasing a reliable appliance?

Ok, we took a look, and here’s what we found.

Steps of home appliances purchase:

Find out what you need

Set a budget

Spend time in the stores

Take your time to research

Select your brand

Go shopping

BUT HOLD ON!!!

As you know, because of COVID-19, leaving home and going to markets is dangerous at these days, so to protect your health, please stay home and use online stores instead.

You can view, compare and purchase home appliances you need on e-commerce sites and also stay safe.

Now let’s back to G-plus and its products.

G-plus home appliances

We all heard about GOLDIRAN Company and also we know the brilliant history of this company. GOLDIRAN has been around in the Iranian people's houses for some three decades and managed to stand the test of time. Almost every Iranian individual has been in touch with Gold Iran to get information about audio/video devices, big home appliances, mobile phones, air conditioner or air purifier. It is worth to mention there's always a great number of major enterprises and business owners at the negotiation table to purchase commercial display and digital sign ages, commercial air conditioners and etc. Gold Iran has been operating for 30 years in Iran and provided LG product’s warranty and after sales services.

If you’re mostly familiar with their electronics, you might not think of LG as an appliance manufacturer. However, they are consistently ranked as one of the best appliance brands on the market. A recent J.D Power report had LG rated as their #1 manufacturer of washers, dryers, range ovens, and refrigerators! They seem to have struck a nice balance between the inclusion of high-tech features and dependability. In fact, G-plus is the same LG brand that has changed its name because of economic sanctions.

Gold Iran Company has been designing and producing home appliances and electrical appliances under the name of G-plus for some time. G-plus brand has been operating for a short time but it has been very successful because this company has 30 years of experience.

Currently, foreign home appliances are very expensive and also these products do not have a valid warranty. Also perhaps, customers do not trust Iranian brands because of its quality. Even yourself...

But you should know:

G-plus products are very different from Iranian and foreign brands.

WHAT DIFFERENCES?

High quality

G-plus has been designing and producing high quality Home appliances and digital appliances for Iranian consumers.

G-plus designs and produces all kind of home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and etc. And also all kind of digital appliances such as smart phones.

This company uses the best materials and technology for its products.

You should know that this company designs home appliances based on the Iranian styles and needs and currently G-plus televisions have their fans.

Variety of products

G-plus’s technicians and specialists researched all the different needs. (Young couples, large families, single people, and etc.)

They have produced a variety of products. You can choose and buy the right home appliances.

It does not matter where you are from. You can have the best home appliances. If you buy a large home appliance, you want it to be both reliable and durable it’s the top concern for buyers considering refrigerators, dish washers, washing machines, air conditioners, microwaves and any other bulky, pricey home appliances.

Warranty and after sale services

After years of experience in providing after sales services for international brands, GOLDIRAN has considered special services for G-plus products.

G-plus products guarantee is provided by GOLDIRAN. G-plus has 800 active sales representative in Iran and 2000 technicians are available every day of the week.

Shopping centers

In any city you live in, you can easily buy G-plus products.