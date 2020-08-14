Dairy products export hit $153.7m in 4 months

TEHRAN- Iran exported 152,574 tons of dairy products valued at $153.742 million during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Rouhollah Latifi said that Iranian dairy products have been exported to 30 countries including Canada, Germany, Britain, Russia, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and New Zealand during the mentioned time span, IRNA reported.

Through importing $75.998 million of the mentioned goods, Iraq was the major export destination of Iranian dairy products in the first four months of the present year, the official said and mentioned Afghanistan and Pakistan as the second and third export markets of the products.

As previously reported by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), the production of cow milk in Iran has risen three percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20) from its previous quarter.

SCI has put the quarterly cow milk output at 1.9 million tons.

MA/MA