“Ghosts of Belle Isle” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Ghosts of Belle Isle” by Steven K. Smith has recently been published by Hirmand Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Samira Qassemzadeh.

“Ghosts of Belle Isle” is the third book in “The Virginia Mysteries” series, but it can easily be read as a standalone.

This exciting middle-grade book is about brothers Sam and Derek who can’t wait to explore historic Belle Isle during the 150th anniversary of the Fall of Richmond the end of the U.S. Civil War.

But that’s before they learn how the wooded park along the James River once held Union soldiers in a terrible prisoner-of-war camp.

Legend says that the haunting lights over the rapids at night are the ghosts of long-dead soldiers still fighting the Civil War.

The discovery of a haunting mural in the island’s crumbling ruins leads the boys and their friend Caitlin into danger. To find the truth, they must brave menacing bullies and an encounter with a Confederate biker gang led by the notorious Mad Dog DeWitt. But some ghosts may be more alive than they ever expected in this book.

The readers join the kids as they face their fears across suspended bridges, secret hideouts and graveyard ceremonies, while discovering names and places from the country’s tumultuous past like Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, Hollywood Cemetery and Tredegar Iron Works.

K. Smith writes “The Virginia Mysteries”, a middle-grade adventure series with a twist of history.

His stories are modern-day fictional mysteries with twists of real locations and events from Virginia history. His books are popular with both boys and girls ages 7-12, appealing to even reluctant readers.

Born and raised in rural northwestern New Jersey, he moved to Virginia in 2011 and quickly fell in love with its history and charm. Steven lives in Richmond, Virginia with his family.

Some of his favorite children’s books include “Where the Red Fern Grows”, “Rascal”, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”, “Bridge to Terabithia” and the “Chronicles of Narnia” series.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Steven K. Smith’s book “Ghosts of Belle Isle”.

