Historical tombstones transferred to Bishapour museum

TEHRAN – Some 170 ancient tombstones were handed over to the UNESCO-tagged Bishapour museum in southern Fars province, a provincial tourism chief has said.

To preserve and protect these historical relics, they were transferred to the open-air museum of the Bishapour World Heritage Site to be documented and studied properly by the archeologists and cultural heritage experts, CHTN quoted Mohammad Javad Jokari as saying on Friday.

He also noted that ancient tombstones are one of the most important sources of studying different historical eras, and the symbols and inscriptions on them can show the philosophical meanings, religious beliefs, traditions, and beliefs of the people of their time.

Bishapour, along with Firouzabad and Sarvestan are collectively registered a UNESCO World Heritage titled “Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region”

Under the Sasanians, Iranian art experienced a general renaissance. Architecture often took grandiose proportions, such as the palaces at Ctesiphon, Firouzabad, and Saravan.

Amongst most characteristic and striking relics of the Sassanids are rock sculptures carved on abrupt limestone cliffs, for example at Shapur (Bishapour), Naqsh-e Rostam, and Naqsh-e Rajab. Metalwork and gem engraving became highly sophisticated.

