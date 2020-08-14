MP urges France not to meddle in Lebanese affairs

TEHRAN — The chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has strongly criticized France for interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs, saying neither France nor any other country is entitled to interfere in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and undermine the country’s political legitimacy.

“When countries help one another they shouldn’t do it on conditions, and they also shouldn’t interfere in the sovereignty of other countries, because their interference equals questioning that country’s political legitimacy,” Mehr on Friday quoted Mojtaba Zonnour as saying.

He also said all countries are welcome to help Lebanon to recover from the recent tragic explosion.

The MP added, “If the Islamic Republic of Iran is able to do so, it would definitely create a campaign to help the Lebanese people.”

“Unfortunately, the extent of the destruction is huge, and given that some 300,000 people were left homeless and 6,000 people were injured, it’s necessary that countries in the world help the Lebanese people,” he stated.

Zonnour also said other countries should not exploit Lebanon’s sectarian sentiments or provoke the Lebanese people’s anger in order to secure their own interests.

On the afternoon of August 4, 2020, two explosions occurred at the port of the city of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The second explosion was extremely powerful, and caused at least 171 deaths, 6,000 injuries, $10–15 billion in property damage, and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

Macron appeared at the site of the explosion on August 6, and called for an international inquiry into the devastating blast that generated a seismic shock felt across the region.

Lebanon's Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network said Macron, in a meeting with President Michel Aoun, threatened Lebanese leaders with sanctions if they do not submit to reforms and a “political change”.

Macron also called for a “new political pact” among Lebanese political factions and said he had proposed a roadmap to the Lebanese authorities to unlock billions of dollars in funds from the international community, and that he would return to Lebanon in September to follow up.

“I will be back on September 1, and if they can't do it, I'll take my political responsibility” toward Lebanon, said Macron.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of the country’s government on Monday evening amid heightened political tensions following the blast.

“We are still under the shock of the tragedy that struck Lebanon. This disaster which has hit the Lebanese at the core occurred as a result of chronic corruption in politics, administration, and the State,” Diab said.

