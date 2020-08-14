Mohammad Mirkiani’s book of ancient Persian stories published in Turkish  

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Mohammad Mirkiani’s book “Our Story Becomes a Fairy Tale”, which contains a large collection of ancient stories of Persian sayings has been published in Turkish in Istanbul.

The collection named “Hikayemiz Masal Oldu” has been published in ten volumes by the Muhenna Publishing House for young adults.



“Many stories from ancient times have remained as a memory for us,” Muhenna wrote in a description of the book translated into Turkish by Ahmet Adiguzel of Igdir University.

“But these stories have a completely different taste; these sweet and beautiful stories are the stories of advice, proverbs, idioms or quirky words,” the publisher added.

Some are the true stories of great men, some are those stories that have been written by the writers and poets of classical Persian literature, it stated.

The first edition of the original collection, which is composed of 110 stories, came out with illustrations by Mohammad-Hossein Salavatian by the Behnashr publishing house in 2005. The book has so far been republished thirteen times.

Mirkiani has written the anthology based on stories from the classical Persian masterpieces, including Rumi’s Masnavi-ye Manavi, Sadi’s Bustan (The Orchard) and Gulistan (The Rose Garden), Attar’s “Asrar-Nameh” (“The Book of Secrets”) and Elahi-nameh (The Book of God), Sad ad-Din Varavini’s Marzban-nameh, and Nasrollah Monshi’s animal fable Kalila and Dimna.

Behnashr has said that a Chinese translation of the collection will be published in the near future.

Photo: Front covers of the Persian and Turkish versions of Iranian writer Mohammad Mirkiani’s book “Our Story Becomes a Fairy Tale”.

MMS/YAW

