Iranian artist Zahra Tarkhan honored at India’s art competition on COVID-19

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Zahra Tarkhan has won an award at an international art competition on COVID-19 organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

She received the Amateur Award for her work titled “Closed Door” in the Digital and New Age Art category of the foreign competition. The artwork depicts a bandaged face.

The award was handed over to Tarkhan by Gaddam Dharmendra, Indian ambassador to Tehran, on Wednesday. Tarkhan also presented the ambassador with a copy of her work, the Persian service of IRNA reported.

Over 8,000 artworks were submitted to the International Art Competition – United against Corona-Express through Art, the organizers have announced.

In the Digital and New Age Art, the Professional Award went to Ganat Alaa from Iraq for “The Virus Does Not Kill But Lose Hope”, and Aliyah He won the children’s Award for “Petrified Purity”.

Faten Nabil Khalil from Lebanon won the Professional Award for “Instability in Life” in the Contemporary Art section.

Malaysian artist Jonathan Avinash Victor for “Angst” and Thai artist Pannapach Keereedej for “Care Doctor” were other winners of the section.

The competition was also held in the Folk and Tribal Art, and Cartoons and Illustrations categories.

In the Folk and Tribal Art, Nishtha Pathak and Ruchira Tripathi, both from Singapore, and Ahana Agarwal from Denmark were honored.

Nguyen Tuan Anh from Vietnam, Eljane Nia C. Piano and Catherine Elsa Shiju were the winners in the Cartoons and Illustrations section.

An online exhibition of the winning artworks is currently underway on the Indian Council for Cultural Relations web site.

The council was founded in 1950 to foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries, and to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people.

Photo: Iranian artist Zahra Tarkhan’s work “Closed Door” was honored by India’s International Art Competition – United against Corona-Express through Art.

