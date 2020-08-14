What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Nushin Ipakchi is displaying her latest collection named “Inside the Courtyard” in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The gallery is also playing host to an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by a group of artists including Dorsa Hashemi, Arash Nazari, Elaheh Keshavarz, and Vahid Arian.

Both exhibits will continue until September 16 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Still lifes by Amir Jadidi are on display in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Light on Darkness” will run until September 4 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Saye Gallery is hanging a collection of paintings by Afsaneh Akhundi.

The exhibit named “Pieces” will run until August 19 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Iman Ebrahimpur and Milad Jahangiri are on view in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “I Will Return” runs until September 2 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* Mohammad Dabbagh is showcasing his latest collection “1.5 X 1.5” in an exhibition at Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 19 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Sanaz Shahsevanpur, Saman Kusha, Parisa Salabat, Marzieh Savad, Mina Safari and several other artists is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit named “Abstract Border” will be running until August 18 at the gallery that can be found at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.



Graphic design

* Graphic designs by Rahman Ahmadi-Maleki are currently on display in an exhibition at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Unread Inscriptions” will continue until September 4 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Calligraphic painting

* Ehsan Gallery is hosting a group exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Yalda Moqaddam, Payam Fuladi, Mina Effati, Maryam Faghani, Nasim Sadeqi, Nasrin Rostami and several other artists.

The exhibit entitled “Combination” will run until August 18 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Aran Gallery is hanging a collection of artworks by Morteza Momayyez, Yasmin Sinai, Parisa Taqipur, Nasim Davari, Homayun Sirizi and several other artists in an exhibition name “The Shahnameh: The Eternal Narrative of the Second Stage”.

The exhibition will run until August 31 at the gallery that can be found at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Drawing

* Drawings by Vali Javadi-Azar and Qader Mansuri are on view in an exhibition named “From Khiav” at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 26 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.

