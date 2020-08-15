IRIB prepares new religious TV series for Muharram, Safar 

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has prepared three new religious TV series to entertain people during the lunar months of Muharram and Safar, which are observed every year with rituals for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

“Warm Earth” by Saeid Nematollah will be aired on Channel 3 and the team is working hard to complete the project in the hard days of battling with coronavirus.

This is the first time Nematollah is directing a TV series. He is mostly famous for his specific style of writing for several TV series aired previously such as “Dear Brother”, “Motherly,” “Wound” and “Mania” on different occasions like Muharram and Ramadan.

He is now the writer and director of the “Warm Earth”.

Alireza Khamseh, Marjan Shirmohammadi, Asghar Hemmat, Kamran Tafti, Maral Farjad and Shiva Ebrahimi are among the main members of the cast.

The series narrates the story of two brothers who have not heard news of one another for years, however, the elder brother who is in his last hours of life decides to meet his younger brother to make his will, which will put a big challenge into the younger brother’s life.

“Najla” is the second series by Sima Films, a film production studio affiliated with IRIB.

It will also be aired on channel 3. The series currently under production is about a love story related to Ashura and Imam Hussein (AS).

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala in 680 CE as a result of their valiant stand against the Umayyad dynasty.

Azita Hajian, Hessam Manzur, Hedayat Hashemi, Sirus Hemmati and Sogol Tahmasbi are starring in this series.

“Land and Lady” by Saeid Soltani, famous for directing the TV series “After the Rain”, will narrate a historical love story dating back to the Pahlavi period.



The main cast of the series are Behnam Tashakkor, Fariba Motakhasses, Masud Rayegan, Mehdi Ahmadi and Diba Zahedi.

“Intrusive”, a miniseries previously aired on Channel 1 in Ramadan, will be aired again in Muharram.

The story centers on two friends, Aslan and Reza, who used to be rivals in wrestling, but several events have changed their paths.

Behrang Alavi, Ali Ansarian, Nassim Adabi, Rambod Shekarabi and Rahim Noruzi have acted in the series.

Several other channels also have plans to air some of their previous productions during Muharram.

Photo: This combination photo shows the TV series to be aired on IRIB TV channels during the months of Muharram and Safar.

RM/MMS/YAW