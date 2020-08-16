Marcopolo Tourism Group Receives “Commitment to Excellence” Award

Within the last two years, the University of Science and Culture, in conjunction with Jahad-e Daneshgahi and the Science and Technology Park, backed by Ministry of Tourism, aiming at economic development, conferred the National Award for “Commitment to Excellence” in Tourism to the nominees upon international patterns and EFQM.

Marcopolo Tourism Group, a leading company in offering tour and travel services and a distinguished domestic and international tour operator, received the National Award for “Commitment to Excellence” in the tourism industry.

Marcopolo Tourism Group managed to fulfill such requirements to receive the award as management, policies and strategies, human resources, cooperation, market management processes, and offering quality services.

It is worth mentioning that Marcopolo Tourism Group was founded in 2001 on the basis of offering quality services in tourism and soon turned out to be a creative entrepreneurial company both nationwide and across the globe. The company is proud to participate in more than 40 national and international tourism events during a year and hosts tourists from a variety of countries in Iran.

In a ceremony held on August 04, 2020, the officials awarded the trophy and the certificate for “Commitment to Excellence” in tourism industry to Dr. Hassan Taghizadeh Ansari, the managing director of Marcopolo Tourism Group.